Nirahua Chalal London release date: The much-awaited movie Nirahua Chalal London's poster is finally out. The film is likely to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019. The film features Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles along with other stars Gopal Rai, Manoj Tiger, Santosh Mishra and Kiran Yadav.

Nirahua Chalal London release date: Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav leaves no chance of being his fans favourite. He is best known for his acting skills and outstanding performance in the Bhojpuri film industry. Dinesh is counted amongst the most successful Bhojpuri actors with approximately five box office successes in the year 2015. The hero started his career with the debut –Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re in the supporting actor’s role with Kalpana Patowary. Recently the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share his upcoming movie–Nirahua Chalal London poster with Amrapali Dubey. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over massive likes and shares along with flooding comments which prove that the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens.

Both Dinesh and Amrapali have done a series of hit films together and are best known for their on-screen chemistry in their films. Not only on-screen but they are often spotted together off-screen enjoying their personal times together. The highly anticipated film is likely to release on January 25, 2019. The movie is full of action, romance, drama produced by Sonu Khatri and directed by Chandra pant. The film stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey with other stars Gopal Rai, Manoj Tiger, Santosh Mishra and Kiran Yadav in supporting roles.

