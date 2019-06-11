Nirahua Chalal London: The much-awaited item song Pandit Ji Ka Beta Hai starring Sambhavna Seth and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav has finally been released by the makers. Check out more details inside.

Nirahua Chalal London: Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and bombshell Sambhavana Seth’s item, number, Pandit Ji Ka Beta Hai from the film ‘Nirahua Chalal London’ is finally out. All the fans who have been waiting to see Sambhavana Seth’s sizzling chemistry with the superstar Nirahua will be mesmerised to watch the Bhojpuri video song.

In the Bhojpuri video song, Nirahua is seen with Sambhavna performing on stage. Their chemistry in the song is amazing and their dance moves are undeniably eye-captivating. Nirahua and Mamta Rawat have voiced the song for the video while Pandit Ji Ka Beta Hai has been written by Azad Singh and composed by Madhukar Anand.

Sambhavna Seth is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has also garnered name and fame in the Bollywood industry. The actress is best known for her item songs in Bhojpuri and the Bollywood industry. Sambhavna Seth is also active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained with her posts.

The film Nirahua Chalal London which stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey in the lead roles is an action-romantic film which is directed by Chandra Pant. The film has been bankrolled by Sonu Khatri and also stars Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Anoop Arora and Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri, Ram Magar and Pushpa Verma.

