Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav who is popularly known as Nirahua and Sanchita Benarjee starrer Nirahua Hindustani 2 has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The music has been crooned by Chhote Baba and Madhuker Anand and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh, Santosh Puri and Shyam Dehati. Helmed by Manjul Thakur, produced by Rahul khan and bankrolled under the banner Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and labelled under Wave Music Ltd. The movie has crossed 101 million views on the video sharing platform Youtube.

Nirahua Hindustani 2 movie: Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav who is popularly known as Nirahua and Sanchita Benarjee starrer Nirahua Hindustani 2 has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The movie has glimpses of an array of emotions and has proved to be a super hit masala film whether it be action, drama, comedy, or romance the movie has it all. The music has been crooned by Chhote Baba and Madhuker Anand and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh, Santosh Puri, and Shyam Dehati. Helmed by Manjul Thakur, produced by Rahul khan and bankrolled under the banner Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, and labeled under Wave Music Ltd. The movie has crossed 101 million views and the trailer has garnered 11 million views on the video sharing platform Youtube.

The leading cast includes Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, and Sanchita Benarjee, whereas Ayaz Khan, Kiran Yadav, Prakash Jais, Santosh Verma, Sanjay Pandey, and Sanjay Mahanand were seen in pivotal roles. The movie Nirahua Hindustani 2 is the second part of the sequel of 2014 movie Nirahua Hindustani.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3. Where Shubhi Sharma will be seen as Sona, Sanjay Yadav will be seen as Nirahua’s loyal friend Jharkhandey and Bhojpuri item queen Amrapali Dubey will be seen as Champa.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More