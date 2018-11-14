Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh who is known for her beauty in the industry has come forward to promote the movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 for her close friend Amrapali Dubey. The third part of hit Bhojpuri franchise Nirahua Hindustani got released today, on the pious occasion Chhath puja.

Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh who is known for her beauty in the industry has come forward to promote the movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 for her close friend Amrapali Dubey. The third part of hit Bhojpuri franchise Nirahua Hindustani got released today, on the pious occasion Chhath puja. The much-awaited movie stars Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua alongside Bhojpuri beauties Shubhi Sharma and Amrapali Dubey.

The movie has been hogging headlines from a long time now for its sizzling posters and song videos. It has not only created a buzz on the internet but the business it has done on the opening is a proof of its success. The audience is going gaga over the hot performance of their favourite stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, shubhi Sharma and Amrapali Dubey. Earlier this day, the stars shares a sexy video from a song of the film. Featuring Nirahua with Shubhi SHarma, the video is taking over the internet by a roll.

Now, Akshara Singh who enjoys a massive fan following in the Bhojpuri industry, has promoted the movie on her social media account. Only a few hours ago, the sizzling beauty took to her official Instagram account to post a few photos with the leading lady of Nirahua Hindustani 3 Amrapali Dubey. These selfies of the Bhojpuri hotties together are enough to bring a smile on your face. With Nirahua on the background, Akshara is requesting her fasn to go in theatre and watch the movie. Not just the photos, the star also fed fans with a dubsmash video of them in which they can be seen dancing on famous track of the movie Mar Ke Liter Blouse Ke Bhitar.

Here’s the video:

