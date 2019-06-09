They have previously worked in movies like Nirahua Chalal London,

Nirahua Hindustani 3 Bhojpuri movie: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s sizzling on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and their recent movie titled Nirahua Hindustani 3 emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has crossed 50 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube in just 2 weeks.

The film, which has been helmed by Manjul Thakur and backed by Pravesh Lal Yadav is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and the most loved Bhojpuri movie as it stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in the lead roles.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 also stars Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre in supporting roles and the songs from the film such as Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani, Maar Ke Aayil Biya Itter, Bhaag Me Lendha Likhal Ba, Hamar Mann Ude Lagal, Ja Ja Aey Sanam Harjayee, Lagata Dusara Se Pat, Maza Maare Me Turba, Hamse Biyah Kala emerged as major chartbusters.

The lyrics of the songs have been given by Manjul Thakur. Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s sizzling on-screen chemistry is loved by fans.

They have previously worked in movies like Nirahua Chalal London, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Aashik Aawara, Doodh Ka Karz, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Raja Babu, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, among several others.

