Nirahua Hindustani 3: The movie which took the internet by storm with just its trailer is now set to release very soon. Starring the big names of Bhojpuri film industry Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma, the movie is already garnering a lot of attention. The makers and cast of the movie have finally announced the release date of Nirahua Hindustani. The film will hit the screen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath puja. The fans will be happy to know that the third instalment of Nirahua Hindustani franchise will hit the screens on November 14.

As per the trailer, the movie is going to be filled with action-packed scenes, drama and romance. The lead star Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen giving a power-packed performance and his romance with hotties of Bhojpuri cinema Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma will sway the fans as always. The leading ladies Amrapali and Shubhi enjoy a massive fan following and their on-screen presence is obviously uplifting the excitement in the audience.

Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram account to announce the date of release with a tempting poster. Here’s the post:

The multi-starrer will also feature other actors like Samarth Chaturvedi, Sanjay Pandey, Ashish Shendre and Sanjay Pandey in significant roles. Third part 0f the superhit movie Nirahua Hindustani franchise is one of the most awaited Bhojpuri movies of this year. The makers have kept the release very cleverly on Chhath which will gather even more audience for the movie. The film is directed by Manjul Thakur and bankrolled by Parvesh Lal Yadav under the name of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Amrapali Dubey who is one of the most sizzling actors of the Bhojpuri film industry made her debut from the first part of the franchise and now will be slaying it again in the third part of the movie.

