The movie which took the internet by storm with just its trailer is now set to release very soon. Starring the big names of Bhojpuri film industry Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma, the movie is all set to release on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. The fans will be happy to know that the third instalment of Nirahua Hindustani franchise will hit the screens on November 14.

One of the finest and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey has once again taken social media by storm with her latest pictures. Talking about her latest Instagram post, Amrapali has shared the latest posters from her upcoming movie Nirahua Hindustani 3. In the poster, she is posing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka nirahua and Shubhi Sharma. Known to charm audiences with her curvaceous body and her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav is all set for her upcoming movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 which is set to hit the silver screens this November 14, 2018, on the auspicious occasion of Chhath puja.

Looking at the trailer the movie is going to full of action, drama romance as well as comedy. Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen flirting his way with the two Bhojpuri hotties Shubhi Sharma and Amrapali Dubey on screen. Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram account to share the official date of release of her upcoming movie Nirahua Hindustani 3. Check out the post here:

Nirahua Hindustani 3 marks the third sequel of the Nirahua Hindustani franchise. On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey will be seen sharing the screen again in the movies Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Bidai 2, and Nirahua Chalal London.

