Nirahua Hindustani 3 song Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani: Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey is back to charm everyone with her sensational dance moves and sizzling avatar in her latest song Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani. The song is from her much-awaited film Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Donning a Maharashtrian red and blue saree, Amrapali looks gorgeous as she styles the look with statement golden jewellery. To raise the hotness quotient, the diva has amped up her look with a tiny golden waist chain that is accentuating her beautiful curves.

With a nose ring and aalta in every hands, Amrapali added a traditional touch to her glamorous look. Looking at Amrapali flaunting her dance moves in the song, one can understand why she is the reigning queen of Bhojpuri film industry. As she dances along with a bunch of male background dancers dressed in white kurta pyjamas, her expressions are stealing the show. Sung by Kalpana, the song Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani has been penned by Aazad Singh.

Check out Amrapali Dubey-starrer song Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani from the film Nirahua Hindustani 3 here:

In the film, Amrapali will be collaborating once again with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Known as one of the most hit on-screen couples, their chemistry is loved and adored by the audience. Before Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua and Amrapali have worked together in films like Border, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Saral Rahe, Beta, Mokama 0 km, Ram Lakhan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Raja Babu and many more.

Helmed by Manjul Thakur and bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment, Nirahua Hindustani also stars Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre.

