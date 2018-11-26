Shubhi Sharma is dressed in a denim jacket and red t-shirt, in the picture she is posing with her Nirahua Hindustani 3 co-stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey. She has captioned her picture as Goodmorning friends coming to Banaras. Her picture has garnered thousands of likes in a span of just a few hours and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

Bhojpuri beauty Shubhi Sharma started her career 10 years back in 2008 with her Bhojpuri film Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha opposite Bhojpuri power star Pravesh Lal Yadav and since then she has never looked back. Shubhi Sharma is famous for her sexy dance moves and her sultry expressions, her dance videos go viral in mere seconds on the video sharing platform YouTube. Enjoying a massive fan following of 221k followers on Instagram Shubhi Sharma has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest photos.

Currently, Miss Sharma is riding high on the success of her film Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey. Recently, she was also seen in a pivotal role in Balam Ji I Love You oppositeBhojpuri Singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwanni.

