The much-awaited trailer of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The trailer has a lot of action-packed scenes, drama, romance and much more. In the trailer, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in a power-packed avatar and we must say that the leading ladies of the film—Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma are looking sizzling hot in the trailer.

The much-awaited trailer of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The trailer has a lot of action-packed scenes, drama, romance and much more. In the trailer, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in a power-packed avatar and we must say that the leading ladies of the film—Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma are looking sizzling hot in the trailer.

The film stars Nirahua Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma in lead roles and Samarth Chaturvedi, Sanjay Pandey, Ashish Shendre and Sanjay Pandey in prominent roles. Nirahua Hindustani is the third instalment of the Nirahua Hindustani franchise which started in 2014.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 has been helmed by Manjul Thakur and has been backed by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Amrapali Dubey made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with the first part of the film and has played a lead role in all the three instalments.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More