Nirahua Hindustani 3 trailer has glimpses of an array of emotions one can expect from the film and proved that the film is an ideal masala film packed with action, romance, drama, thrill and comedy. It was released on the video sharing platform YouTube channel of SRK Music and was well-received by the audience. The music has been crooned by Rajnish Mishra and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh and Shaym Dehati. Helmed by Manjul Thakur and bankrolled under the banner Nirahua entertainment Pvt Ltd, the movie trailer is already taking the social media by storm with its power-packed performance.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 has finally been unveiled on October 12, 2018, and in a span of just 2 days, it has garnered 4 million views.

The trailer has glimpses of an array of emotions one can expect from the film and proved that the film is an ideal masala film packed with action, romance, drama, thrill and comedy. It was released on the video sharing platform YouTube channel of SRK Music and was well-received by the audience.

The leading cast includes Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma, whereas Samarth Chaturvedi, Sanjay Pandey and Ashish Shendre will be seen as supporting actors. This movie will mark the third part of very famous series Nirahua Hindustani whose first part hit the screens in the year 2014.

In the movie, Nirahua Hindustani 3- Bhojpuri Beauty Shubhi Sharma will be seen as Sona, Sanjay Yadav will portray the role of Jharkhandey that is dramebaaz, Mamtamayi Maa as Kiran Yadav, and the Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey will be seen as the sexy dancer Champa.

Amrapali Dubey will be seen next in Nirahua Chalal London which will feature her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav.

