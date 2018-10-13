The multi-starrer movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 will break the record of being the most successful Bhojpuri Trilogy as it is already getting showered with positive response. Helmed by Manjul Thakur , the Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey starrer movie trailer has received good reviews from the public and here's what Twitterati said:

Nirahua Hindustani 3 trailer review: Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey starrer Nirahua Hindustani has been creating a buzz since a long time. The much-awaited trailer of the movie was released by the makers yesterday on October 12, 2018. Over-lapped with action scenes, drama, thrill and romance it has garnered a lot of praises from the fans. The trailer shows Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in a strong and powerful avatar. While Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma are swaying fans as always with the ultimate hotness.

The leading cast includes Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma, while Samarth Chaturvedi, Sanjay Pandey and Ashish Shendre will be seen in pivotal roles. This movie will mark the third part of very famous franchise Nirahua Hindustani whose first part hit the screens in the year 2014.

Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Manjul Thakur and bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav, the movie is already taking the social media by storm with its exciting trailer. Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey has also been a part of the other two parts and this time she will be sizzling on screen with her hottest looks.

Here’s what the Twitterati thought about the movie trailer:

The movie is being predicted to be an enthralling ride of romance when the much-loved on-screen chemistry of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey will steal hearts. With the added spice of Bhojpuri queen Amrapali’s dance number, the audience can’t wait anymore for the movie to hit the screens.

Melodious tracks by Rajnesh Mishra which are written by Pyare Lal, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh have already been basking appreciations.

