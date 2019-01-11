Nirahua Rickshawala 2 Bhojpuri full movie: Recently, Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2 crossing 100 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Rajesh - Rajnish and the lyrics have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav. Some of the songs of the movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2 are- Dil Me Samaila Tu Hamar Banke, Mor Balamua Ho, Odhani Bichaww, Mujh Pe Atak Jata, Nirahua Rickshawala, Solahe Barisawa Ke Bamkal Umiriya, Jinagi Me Ailu Tu Bahar Banke, among others.

Nirahua Rickshawala 2 Bhojpuri full movie: The 100 million club movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles has once again set intent ablaze with their amazing script, sizzling on screen and off screen chemistry and their computability. The power-packed movie is full of twists and turns with perfect doses of action, drama, and comedy. The movie Nirahua Rickshawala 2 has been directed by Satish Jain, produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav and Rahul Khan and the music has been bankrolled under the label Nirahua Music Ltd.

On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dueby will be next seen together in Nirahua Chalal London which is set to release this month on January 25, 2019, the duo will also be seen in Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

Watch full Nirahua Rickshawala 2 Bhojpuri movie starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey here:

