Nirahua the Leader Bhojpuri film: Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua upcoming movie Nirahua The Leader goes on floors. Check out the first photos from the muhurat ceremony inside.

Nirahua the Leader Bhojpuri film: One of the most adorable jodis of the Bhojpuri cinema Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav have once again joined hands for another blockbuster film Nirahua The Leader. Making the announcement official, playback singer, actor and politician Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Nirahua took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo from the muhurat ceremony. Shared two hours ago, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey are all smiles at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and have captioned the picture as- बाबा VISHWANATH जी के आशीर्वाद से शुरू हुई हमारी नई फिल्म “NIRAHUA the LEADER” हर हर महादेव.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey have shared the screens before too and have given us blockbuster hits from time to time. The last outing of the duo was Jai Veeru and they will be soon seen in Lallu ki Laila film. the film is set to hit the theaters soon and the trailer of the film has already crossed millions of views on Youtube. What’s more, interesting is that Amrapali Dubey, queen of Bhojpuri cinema started her acting career back in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani with Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles and now will star with the star again in Nirahua The leader.

Nirahua The Leader is another film from the Nirahua franchise which will be full of action, romance, and drama. As the announcement of another film of the duo has been made, fans and Bhojpuri film lovers have already gone crazy and can’t wait for the film to release! well, check out the first photo from the muhurat ceremony of Nirahua the Leader here:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav have a busy year ahead with six-seven movies lined up! Some of the movies are- Aaye Hum Baarati Baarat Leke, Patna Junction, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Tujhko Rakhe Ram tujhko Allah rakhe, and many more.

