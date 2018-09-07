Dr Hathi took his last breath after suffering a cardiac arrest. The sudden demise of Kavi Kumar Azad left all his fans and team in shock. He had played the role for almost eight years. On the professional front, Azad had also featured in a few films including Aamir Khan’s Mela and Funtoosh.

After the sudden demise of Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hathi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have found the new face for the show. It’s Kavi Kumar Azad who is all set to be featured on the show to play Dr Hathi. Earlier, reportedly, the makers couldn’t finalise an actor because there was no one who could generate spontaneous humour like Kavi Kumar Azad. Sources close to the show inform us that actor Nirmal Soni, will come back to the show to reprise the role of Dr Hathi on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also read: Who is Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

However, according to Spotboye the actor Kavi Kumar hasn’t confirmed anything about the role. He said that he was yet to be approached for the role.

While speaking about the difficulty of casting someone for the role, a source was quoted that Kavi had been extremely funny. You had seen him and you had started laughing — not because of his weight but because of his facial expressions. He had all the time so good at his job, the character had almost got into him even in his daily life. We definitely wanted someone as Dr Haathi in the episodes ahead, but we surely could not cast anybody for just the heck of it. Kavi had raised the standards so high that the next Dr Haathi had to be at least extraordinary if not as good as him. Nirmal was the best bet for now.

Also Read: Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Dr Hathi’s death says he is in a shock

Dr Hathi took his last breath after suffering a cardiac arrest. The sudden demise of Kavi Kumar Azad left all his fans and team in shock. He had played the role for almost eight years. On the professional front, Azad had also featured in a few films including Aamir Khan’s Mela and Funtoosh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More