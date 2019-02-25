Nisha Dubey video: Popular singer and actor from the Bhojpuri film industry, Nisha Dubey, who keeps sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on her Instagram account has shared a new Tik Tok video which has gone viral!

One of the most popular singer in the Bhojpuri film industry, Nisha Dubey, who is also a popular actress who made her debut as an actor in Bhojpuri film Dildar Sajna post which she has worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Dil Bhail Deewana, Karm Yug, Rudra, Nache Nagin Gali Gali, among many others. She now has a couple of Bhojpuri films in her kitty such as Aashiq Pyar Ka, Virus and Banarsi Pahalwan.

Not only a very fine actress but Nisha Dubey is also an amazing singer and has sung several Bhojpuri songs for many Bhojpuri films and has also worked with big Bhojpuri stars such as Ritesh Pandey, Sanjay Pandey, Rakesh Mishra, among many others. Nisha Dubey is also very popular on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and her latest Tik Tok video on photo-sharing app Instagram has taken social media by storm! In the video, we see Nisha Dubey dressed in a sexy blue denim jacket and her expressions in the video are to die for!

Nisha Dubey keeps sharing her sexy, sultry and hot photos on Instagram which go viral on the Internet in no time! Here are some of her sexy photos and videos:

