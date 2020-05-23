Nishabdham: For a long time, Anushka Shetty and R. Madhavan’s film Nishabdham is making headlines after reports of the film releasing online. Recently, the makers have issued a clarification stating that their priority will be a theatrical release. The producer of the film Kona Venkat also revealed through his tweet that in case the lockdown delays the film release, they will consider releasing the film on OTT platforms. Not just this, earlier, the lead actor Anushka Shetty also said that she supports the makers in releasing the film online.

Now, this is not the first time when the release date has been postponed. The thriller film was initially scheduled to release on January 31 2020 but later due to some issues, it was scheduled for April 2, 2020. The release date further got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The film is jointly bankrolled by TG Vishwaprasad and Kona Venkat and is helmed by Hemant Madhukar. Further, the music has been given by Gopi Sunder and the photography element is handled by Shaneil Deo. Not just this, the costume part of the film is handled by Neeraja Kona. The teaser of the film showcased that the story is filled with mysteries knitted one inside other and will also feature Kill Bill fame Michael Madsen in the role of a police officer.

Lot of speculations r being made on the release of our film NISHABDHAM in the media.We would like to clarify that “Theatrical release is our top PRIORITY.If the situation isn’t favourable for a long time then our alternate would be to release on OTT platform”. Hope for the best👍 — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) May 22, 2020

Apart from Nishabdham, many Bollywood films like Ayushman Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan Gulabo Sitabo along with Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi and Kiara Advani’s film Indoo Ki Jawaani will be releasing on digital platforms.

