Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding videos: Isha Ambani and Anand Ambani exchanged their wedding vows on December 12, 2018 at Antilla, Mumbai. Various photographs are surfacing on the social media from the royal wedding. One such video is breaking the Internet. In the video, Isha and Anand Piramal can be seen exchanging their beautiful varmala while Amitabh Bachchan can be heard reciting wedding mantras and shlokas. The videos are unmissable on the Internet as it is filled with heartfelt emotions.

Dressed in her mother’s 35-year-old wedding sari, Isha Ambani looks extremely beautiful. The dress was further conceptualised by the famous designer-duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Anand Piramal looks handsome in a beige coloured sherwani.

Every big celebrity turned up for the big fat wedding. From newly-weds Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Bachchan family, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, US Former First lady Hillary Clinton, renowned celebrities Bollywood, sports, politics and business world graced the lavish wedding. Various other photographs and videos are surfacing on the Internet.

The pre-wedding celebration took place at Udaipur Villas on December 8 and 9. The Ambani family performed on-stage with several celebrities on an extravagant evening.

Post- wedding, Isha and Anand will move into Rs 450-crore recently-renovated bungalow in Worli, Mumbai.

