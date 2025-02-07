Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was recently seen sharing a delightful moment with singer Nick Jonas during the wedding celebrations of Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s brother.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was recently seen sharing a delightful moment with singer Nick Jonas during the wedding celebrations of Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s brother. The joyful encounter, captured in a viral Instagram clip, has garnered widespread attention on social media.

A Cheerful Moment with Nick Jonas

In the video, Nita Ambani can be seen enthusiastically cheering alongside Nick Jonas, who is Priyanka Chopra’s husband and a member of the popular band Jonas Brothers. Also present at the celebratory scene was Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law and wife of Akash Ambani. The group’s lively engagement added warmth to the wedding festivities.

The Wedding of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya

Siddharth Chopra is set to tie the knot with actor Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple, who got engaged in August 2024 after a traditional roka ceremony in April 2024, have been in the spotlight as glimpses of their joyous wedding celebrations have surfaced online. The event has become a trending topic, with fans eagerly sharing and commenting on photos and videos from the occasion.

The Ambanis have been in the public eye recently for another significant event. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were spotted attending a dinner with former U.S. President Donald Trump before his swearing-in ceremony. The couple’s high-profile interactions continue to capture media and public attention.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School’s First Sports Day

In addition to the wedding celebrations, Nita Ambani recently made headlines for hosting the first sports day at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS). The event saw enthusiastic participation from both students and parents, including Shloka Mehta and Natasa Stankovic.

The school’s social media post celebrated the event as a “Day of Joy, Energy, and Triumph,” featuring activities such as running races and friendly competitions. The post also praised the young athletes for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship, while extending gratitude to teachers, parents, and event organizers for making the day memorable.

About the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School

NMAJS follows the educational philosophies of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS). As a co-educational IB World School, it offers the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) in its early years and the Middle Years Programme (MYP). The school operates from two campuses—one at Jio World Centre and another at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

With moments like these, Nita Ambani continues to be a prominent figure not only in business and philanthropy but also in fostering community engagement through education and celebration. Her recent appearances, both at family events and educational initiatives, highlight her dynamic role as a leader and influencer.

