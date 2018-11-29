Isha Ambani's mother Nita Ambani headed to Ambaji temple, Gujarat to offer the wedding invitation at Ambani's residence Antilla on December 12, 2018. Mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani and mother Purnima Dala were also present at the Ambaji temple. She also placed the invitation card to Amba goddess.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai at the Ambani’s residence Antilla on December 12, 2018 and, the family is busy in completing the pre-wedding rituals. Isha Ambani’s mother Nita Ambani headed to Ambaji temple Gujarat to offer prayers to Goddess Amba. Accompanied by her mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani and mother Purnima Dala, Nita Ambani placed the invitation card before goddess Amba.

Recently, the family headed to Rameswaram to offer their prayers. They visited Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram and offered prayers ahead of his daughter’s wedding. Accompanied by his son, Mukesh Ambani offered prayers and even donated Rs 55,000 cash at the temple. The family also performed a Graha shanti puja before heading to the temples.

The billionaire has already been to Sri Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati, Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in October, the business tycoon offered the invitation card at Siddhivinayak temple.

He had also done a trek to the holy shrines at the Kedarnath-Badrinath temples.

The wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal is expected to be the biggest and lavish event of the year. every single detail of this royal wedding is presently grabbing everyone’s attention. From the royal wedding card cost Rs 3 lakh to the exotic wedding venues, Isha Ambani’s wedding will be no less than a lavish affair.

The royal invites of Ambani’s have been crafted with the artisans and craftsmen to subsumed the local culture and traditions.

The much-in-love couple got engaged at Lake Como Palace in Italy in the month of September. Various photographs also started surfacing on the social media which went viral on the Internet.

Daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani will exchange her wedding vows with the Chairman of Piramal Group and Shriram Group Industries’ son Anand Piramal.

