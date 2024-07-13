Nita Ambani's Heartfelt Mehndi Steals The Show At The Grand Wedding

India’s wealthiest businessman, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani, celebrated the marriage of their youngest son, Anant Ambani, to Radhika Merchant on July 12. The grand affair was hosted at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, drawing immense attention and numerous high-profile guests from around the globe.

However, it is Nita Ambani’s mehndi that has become a talking point, captivating social media with its unique and heartfelt design.

Nita Ambani’s Mehndi: A Tribute to Loved Ones

For this special occasion, Nita Ambani adorned her hands with a mehndi design that is as unique as it is meaningful. Her mehndi featured not just intricate patterns but also the names of ten significant individuals in her life, along with the depiction of Radha and Krishna.

The names included her husband Mukesh Ambani, their children Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, son-in-law Anand Piramal, and grandchildren Prithvi, Ved, Krishna, and Adia. She also inscribed the names of the newlyweds, Anant and Radhika, making the design a beautiful tribute to her family.

Star-Studded Celebrations

The wedding was a star-studded event with Bollywood royalty and international celebrities in attendance. Hollywood stars John Cena and Kim Kardashian graced the occasion, adding to the glittering roster of guests. Among the notable attendees was Priyanka Chopra, who attended with her husband, Nick Jonas, further highlighting the global appeal and high-profile nature of the celebration.

From the stunning venue to the heartfelt details in Nita Ambani’s mehndi, the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a celebration of love and family, capturing the attention and admiration of all who witnessed it.

