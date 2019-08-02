The makers of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore have pushed the release date of the film. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on August 30 but as per the recent buzz, the film will now release date on September 6. Moreover, the release date of Vidyut Jamwal's film Commando 3 has also delayed. Read the details here–

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput are all set for their upcoming film Chhichore. The rom-com drama film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is among the highly anticipated films of the year. As per the recent reports, the release date of Chhichhore is pushed by a week. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on August 30 and was set to face a clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho but now the film will hit the screens on September 6.

Moreover, the reports also reveal that Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3’s release date has also been postponed. However, the makers of the film have not released any official date for the release of the film. Moreover, as per the recent buzz, Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan might also avoid its clash with Nitesh Tiwari’s film Chhichhore and will move further.

Talking about the film, Chhichore is a romantic-comedy film which narrates the story of three friends and their journey from 1992 till the present. Apart from Shraddha and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film will also feature Varun Sharma, Siddharth Narayan, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for the climax of Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D with Kalank actor Varun Dhawan in Mumbai. The dance drama is among the much-awaited films and is the remake of 2015 film ABCD 2. After Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor will gear up for action-thriller film Saaho which is among the much-anticipated films produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is all set for rom-com film Dil Bechara which is based on John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. Moreover, Sanjana Sanghi will do her debut with the film and will play the lead opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

