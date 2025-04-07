Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since it was announced that Rocking Star Yash will portray the mighty Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since it was announced that Rocking Star Yash will portray the mighty Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. Now, there’s an even more mind-blowing update – Charlie Spooner, the 6’8″ former professional wrestler, has been roped in as Yash’s stunt double! Known for his towering presence and exceptional agility, Spooner is expected to bring an electrifying intensity to Ravana’s action sequences, especially during the climactic battle with Lord Ram.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Spooner, a 6'8″ former Professional Wrestler, has been roped in as the Stunt Double for Rocking Star Yash in #Ramayana 🔥💥 This confirms @Cine_Bobspy's tweet that Ravana's height will be around 7 ft in the film 🤯#YashBOSS https://t.co/cxWaqDOpnD pic.twitter.com/W8ph8dhayL — Redding Cream (@redding_cream_t) April 7, 2025

Hollywood-Grade Action for an Epic Tale

The inclusion of Spooner highlights the physically demanding nature of Yash’s role and the scale of action the filmmakers are aiming for. With Yash’s screen presence and Spooner’s stunt expertise, audiences can expect some of the most thrilling and high-octane scenes ever seen in Indian cinema.

This move underscores the production’s global ambitions and commitment to delivering a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

A Grand Collaboration Between South and North

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Namit Malhotra — the producer of the film and the head of the Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG — shared a stunning fan-made poster showing Lord Ram breaking the celestial bow Pinaka at Sita’s swayamvar. In his Instagram post, Malhotra paid tribute to the virtues of Lord Ram, celebrating his embodiment of dharma, compassion, and love.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, alongside a powerful ensemble that reportedly includes Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Arun Govil. The film is planned as a two-part saga, releasing in 2026 and 2027, and is poised to become a cultural milestone that redefines mythological storytelling on screen.

With Ranbir Kapoor representing Bollywood and Yash bringing star power from the South, Ramayana is a rare fusion of talent from both cinematic worlds. Namit Malhotra, whose studio DNEG has won seven Oscars for visual effects in global blockbusters like Interstellar and Dune, envisions this project as a game-changer for Indian cinema. With a visionary team, cross-industry collaboration, and next-level visuals, Ramayana is shaping up to be a true cinematic spectacle.

