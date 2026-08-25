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Home > Entertainment News > Nithyasree Mahadevan Birthday Special: From D.K. Pattammal’s Legacy To A Music Career Of Her Own, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey

Nithyasree Mahadevan Birthday Special: From D.K. Pattammal’s Legacy To A Music Career Of Her Own, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey

Born into one of Carnatic music’s most celebrated families, Nithyasree Mahadevan had a formidable legacy to live up to. Decades later, she has established her own identity as a celebrated classical vocalist and playback singer.

Nithyasree Mahadevan (Photo:X)
Nithyasree Mahadevan (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 16:45 IST

For Nithyasree Mahadevan, music was never simply a career choice. It was part of the family she was born into. Born on August 25, 1973, Nithyasree is the granddaughter of legendary Carnatic vocalist D.K. Pattammal, while her maternal grandfather was mridangam maestro Palghat Mani Iyer. Her mother, Lalitha Sivakumar, was her first guru, and Nithyasree also trained under her grandmother.

That lineage placed her in the middle of one of India’s richest musical traditions. But Nithyasree did not remain merely a name attached to a famous family.

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Following D.K. Pattammal’s Footsteps

Nithyasree began accompanying D.K. Pattammal at concerts while still young, gaining first-hand exposure to the discipline of Carnatic performance. Her own career began taking shape in the late 1980s. She won the Best Main Artiste Award at her maiden concert in 1987 and later won a national-level All India Radio music competition. The Madras Music Academy also recognised her with its Best Concert Award for six years.

Over the years, she went on to perform at major sabhas in India as well as international venues and build an extensive recording career.

Nithyasree Mahadevan And Her Journey Into Playback Singing

While Carnatic music remains at the heart of her career, Nithyasree also found a place in Tamil cinema. A.R. Rahman was instrumental in introducing her to playback singing after calling her for a voice test in the 1990s. She subsequently made her playback debut with “Kannodu Kaanbadhellam” from Jeans in 1998.

Her film work gave audiences who may not regularly attend classical concerts another way to discover her distinctive voice.

A Career Built Beyond A Famous Surname

Nithyasree’s story is ultimately about more than musical inheritance. Coming from the family of D.K. Pattammal meant inheriting an extraordinary legacy, but also the expectations that came with it. Over decades, Nithyasree has carved out her own space through concerts, recordings, playback singing, teaching and mentoring younger musicians. She has also received honours including the Kalaimamani from the Tamil Nadu government and has been recognised repeatedly for her contribution to Carnatic music.

Today, Nithyasree Mahadevan’s name stands comfortably on its own, not simply as the granddaughter of D.K. Pattammal, but as one of the prominent contemporary voices carrying the Carnatic tradition forward.

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Nithyasree Mahadevan Birthday Special: From D.K. Pattammal’s Legacy To A Music Career Of Her Own, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey
Tags: D K PattammalNithyasree Mahadevan

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Nithyasree Mahadevan Birthday Special: From D.K. Pattammal’s Legacy To A Music Career Of Her Own, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey

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Nithyasree Mahadevan Birthday Special: From D.K. Pattammal’s Legacy To A Music Career Of Her Own, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey

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Nithyasree Mahadevan Birthday Special: From D.K. Pattammal’s Legacy To A Music Career Of Her Own, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey
Nithyasree Mahadevan Birthday Special: From D.K. Pattammal’s Legacy To A Music Career Of Her Own, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey
Nithyasree Mahadevan Birthday Special: From D.K. Pattammal’s Legacy To A Music Career Of Her Own, The Singer’s Remarkable Journey
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