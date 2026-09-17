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Home > Entertainment News > Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’

Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’

Niti Taylor has addressed speculation about her marriage to Parikshit Bawa, saying the rumours initially affected her but that the couple is doing well. The actor also reflected on her past abusive relationship and claimed several moments from her Alliance journey were edited out.

Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours
Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 22:06 IST

Niti Taylor has spoken about the speculation surrounding her marriage to Parikshit Bawa, making it clear that the couple remains together and is doing well. The actor, who has largely avoided responding to rumours about her personal life, said the speculation did affect her initially. “When things are not true, they really don’t bother you,” Taylor said, stressing that her relationship is ultimately between her and her husband. She added, “We chose this as our relationship. We’re happy, we’re doing great and I think, touch wood, kisi ki nazar nahi lagni chahiye.”

Taylor also spoke about their plans for the future, saying they intend to live together when they decide to start a family. She praised Bawa’s family as well, describing herself as “blessed with the best” and saying that marrying into the family was “a very good decision” in her life. The couple got engaged in August 2019 and married on August 13, 2020, in an intimate ceremony during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bawa is an Indian Army officer, and the couple have spoken publicly in the past about maintaining their relationship while living in different cities because of work.

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Niti Taylor Recalls Abusive Relationship From Her Youth

Taylor also revisited a difficult chapter from her younger years while discussing relationships. During Alliance, she revealed that a former boyfriend had physically abused her, including burning her with a cigarette and hitting her. She said the experience left her extremely guarded. The actor recalled becoming fearful even when someone raised their voice, explaining that “all my guards have been so up”. Her revelations on Alliance had earlier drawn attention after she spoke about the physical abuse and showed the scar she said was left by the incident.

Niti Taylor Says Much Of Her ‘Alliance’ Story Was Left Out

Looking back at her stint on Alliance, Taylor also claimed that viewers did not see the full context behind some of the show’s emotional moments. “A lot of time they showed me crying also, but not why was I crying,” she said. According to Taylor, she stood up for herself “so many times”, but only parts of those exchanges made it into the final episodes.

She recalled situations in which she was blamed during tasks and said larger portions of the conversations were edited before the episodes moved on to her eventual eviction. Taylor has described Alliance as an emotionally demanding experience and said in a recent interview that she gave her best to the challenges but did not plan to pursue more reality shows after the programme.

From School Fest To Marriage: Niti Taylor’s Love Story

Taylor’s own love story with Bawa began in an unexpectedly familiar setting. The two first crossed paths at a school fest. Taylor studied at Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, while Bawa attended Mount St Mary’s, located opposite her school. At the time, their interaction was limited to glances and smiles, with another unusual connection: Bawa’s mother was Taylor’s class teacher. The two later reconnected in 2018 when he wished her on her birthday and complimented her career. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, leading to their engagement and marriage.

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Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’
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Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’

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Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’

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Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’
Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’
Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’
Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’
Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’

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