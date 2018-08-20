Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul has given a fresh twist to Nora Fatehi's super-hit dance number Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. Performing along with choreographer Atul Mehtani, Nitibha went out of her comfort zone for this one and recorded her first-ever dance video.

After a successful stint in Bigg Boss 10, commoner turned celebrity Nitibha Kaul is now a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a YouTuber. From videos related to fashion, makeup to travelling, Nitibha has found her unique voice and enjoys a huge popularity among the youth. As the social media sensation continues to charm the audience with her style statement, Nitibha went out of her comfort zone and released a dance video.

Dressed in a black top paired with blue denims, Nitibha can be seen flaunting her sexy dance moves on the song Dilbar from the John Abraham’s film Satyamev Jayate. Originally performed by Nora Fatehi, the song Dilbar has emerged as a chartbuster and has garnered more than 150 million views on YouTube.

Giving a fresh take to the dance video, Nitibha can be seen dancing with her choreographer Atul Mehtani. Sharing the video with her followers, Nitibha stated that this is her first dance video and it took her a lot of practice and sweat. Thanking Atul for teaching her the dance steps, she gave him a shout out for getting the dancer out of her and ensuring that she does not fall flat on her back. With this, she also thanked her fans for constantly pushing her out of her comfort zone.

Earlier, Nitibha made headlines after she was trolled for posting a photo in which she can be striking a pose in a yellow crop top and white shorts near a hoarding that read Hanuman Janmabhumi. Responding to the trolls, Nitibha clarified that we live in the 21st century and we need to grow over these petty issues. She is an Indian girl who wears shorts and bikinis but it does not mean that she doesn’t respect traditions and gods. Addressing her haters, Nitibha told them to chill and enjoy their life.

