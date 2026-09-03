Nitish Rajput In Bigg Boss 20? YouTuber Facing Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Suit Reportedly Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Show

Although there have been no official announcements about the participants of Bigg Boss 20, there is an individual whose name is currently doing the rounds, and that is YouTuber and educator Nitish Rajput, who is famous for creating detailed videos about current issues, politics and governance and public-interest related matters.

The entry of this YouTuber is even more intriguing considering that he recently became involved in an intense controversy with regards to the Staff Selection Commission exam process and is a defendant in a Rs 2.5 crore defamation lawsuit by Eduquity Technologies. This makes Nitish Rajput a very unusual participant for Bigg Boss 20.

Is Nitish Rajput Confirmed For Bigg Boss 20?

No official confirmation so far. The latest reports indicate that Nitish Rajput is one of the probable participants of Bigg Boss 20, which is supposed to start on September 6, 2026, with the coming back of Salman Khan as the host.

However, there is no official confirmation about his participation as of now from the production house or the channel. His participation will remain reported till official announcement comes through.

Who Is Nitish Rajput?

Nitish Rajput is a famous YouTuber who makes research-oriented videos on societal problems, government, politics, public policies, and current affairs. He is quite different from other creators who have become popular through reality TV shows because most of his video creations involve thorough explanations and documentaries.

It is this aspect that has made his appearance in Bigg Boss very intriguing for the viewers. People who follow Nitish as a YouTuber would get to watch him in an unscripted situation where he would interact with other participants.

Why Is Nitish Rajput Facing A Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Suit?

The legal issue is a result of a video clip wherein Nitish looked into possible problems associated with the SSC examination process. There were queries related to the process of examinations, the selection of vendors, tendering processes, and the involvement of private firms in carrying out recruitment examinations.

Nitish asserted that he based his claims on public information sources like the answers to RTI queries and other documents. Eduquity Technologies, a firm responsible for computer-based examinations, instituted a case of defamation against him worth Rs 2.5 crores.

The company claimed that the statements in the video were misleading and had caused damage to their reputation. The claims are under legal contention and cannot be taken as facts against either party.

What Did Nitish Rajput Say About The SSC Controversy?

He justified his efforts and argued that all the allegations made in the video were based on information from public sources. The episode resulted in further discussion about examination transparency, tendering process, and the involvement of private companies in government recruitment process among others. The matter of defamation was not limited to the allegations but also raised the question of what constitutes legitimate public interest criticism versus defamation.

Why Could Nitish Rajput Be An Interesting Bigg Boss 20 Contestant?

His joining of the show will introduce an entirely new kind of contestant profile in the house. His appeal is based on logical arguments and research, whereas Bigg Boss thrives on unplanned reactions and personal confrontations.

The difference between the two could prove to be his biggest advantage – or weakness. Among some names which include Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Mary Kom, Gullu, or Kushal Tanwar, and many others, have also been named for the new season of the show, whose complete list has yet to be revealed.

Until that happens, Nitish Rajput’s shift from his YouTube series to the Bigg Boss 20 house will be enough to create excitement. Moreover, since the Rs 2.5 crore SSC defamation case is still associated with his name, his entry into Salman Khan’s house could turn out to be a very closely followed one indeed.

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