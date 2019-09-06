Chhichhore: Hemled by Dangal director Nitish Tiwari, Chhichhore features Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in the main lead. Will the college drama able to beat Aamir Khan's Dangal? Read on to know more.

From storyline to songs, here's how is Nitish Tiwari's Dangal is different from Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer

Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore hit the theatres today on September 6. The romantic comedy film is helmed by director Nitish Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Nitish has given many big hits and his last blockbuster film was Dangal.

Nitish directed his first Bollywood film titled Chillar party which was released in 2011 and bagged National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. Followed by Bhoothnath Returns which turned out to be a blockbuster film. Apart from these movies including Kill Dil, Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi was also directed by him and did a decent business at the box office.

Comparing Tiwari’s previous blockbuster film Dangal with his latest movie Chhichhore, here are 4 points which prove the college drama is less powerful than Dangal:

Storyline: This time Nitish chose to work on a light-hearted movie with a motivational message attached to it whereas Dangal was based on a real-life story of two girls Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who become India’s first world-class female wrestlers. Chhichhore is a college drama film based on the life of seven college students from 1992 to present.

Cast: Chhichhore is a multi starrer film featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma Prateik Babbar, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. Shraddha’s character is limited and she doesn’t fit into the role properly as well as Sushant with the hairdo and makeup. Fukrey actor Dangal featured Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie performed extremely well at the box office even with a new cast except for Aamir. Talking about Aamir, he has a different fan base and the new age stars can’t beat that. The actors fit into their roles perfectly and were also praised for their acting skills.

Box Office collection: It is expected that Chhichhore will earn around Rs 10 crore on its opening day whereas Dangal earned Rs 30 crore on its opening day and collected $300 million worldwide. It is one of the highest-grossing sports films till now. However, it will be interesting to see Chhichhore beat records.

Songs: The songs of the movie Chhichhore are forgettable. Even though singer Arijit has sung 3 songs for the movie including Khairiyat and Woh Din still the audience was not impressed by them. Dangal’s soundtracks include Dhaakad, the title track, Haanikaarak Bapu among others garnered a massive response from fans and they loved it.

Rating: The college drama Chhichore has got 3.5 stars out of 5 from the renowned film critics. They said the film lacked emotional connect and was too long. Also, the audience found the movie inconsistent watching past and present at the same time. Whereas Dangal got 4 or more stars out of 5. The movie made huge business and was loved by fans. It mainly got only positive reviews from critics and audience.

