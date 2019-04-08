Nivetha Pethuraj, Keerthy Suresh, Amala Paul, and Pranitha sexy photos: Take a look at the sexiest pictures of the top four budding actresses of the Tamil cinema from Nivetha to Pranitha here are some of the hottest pictures of the diva. Take a look.

Nivetha Pethuraj, Keerthy Suresh, Amala Paul and Pranitha sexy photos: Tollywood superstars Nivetha Pethuraj, Keerthy Suresh, Amala Paul and Pranitha have yet again taken social media by storm with her hot photos and their amazing acting skills. Be ita dress, or a gown or a bikini these Tamil divas can rock any avatar. Starting from Nivetha Pethuraj who is an actor as well as a model started her acting career in 2016 from the Tamil language drama film Oru Naal Kothu and subsequently featured in 2017 hits Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, and Mental Madhilo. But rose to fame with thriller drama film Tik Tik Tik which made her a social media sensation with more than a million followers on Instagram.

On the other hand, talking about internet sensation Keerthy Suresh who made her acting debut in pilots as a child artist rose to fame with Nenu Sailaja in 2016. The diva is now a social media sensation with more than 3 million followers on Instagram ho she keeps updated with day to day activities.

The ever so gorgeous Amala Paul who started her acting career with the Malayalam language drama film Neelathamara is now an internet sensation with the most number of awards among all four. Take a look at some of her hot photos here:

Last but not the least Pranitha who is an internet sensation with more than 3 million followers on Instagram has set the internet on fire with her sultry pictures and her hot videos.

Take a look

On the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj will be next seen in 2019 release- Jagajala Killadi, Pon Manickavel, Brochevarevarura, Sanga Tamizhan, Party, and Chitralahari. On the other hand, Keerthy will be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Whereas Amala Paul has 7 movies lined up ahead of the year- Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadai, Aadujeevitham, Parannu Parannu, Cadaver, and one untitled film with Arjun Rampal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More