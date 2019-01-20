People go gaga whenever any Akshara Singh concert is announced and same happened recently when news of her performing in Samastipur on January 21st went viral. The singer has apparently made a video to let people know that there is no such concert happening and that this is all a fake news spread by some people.

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is surely a big name in the industry but for her multiple talents. The actor also has a beautiful voice with which she can melt anyone’s heart. Known for her fabulous singing, Akshara Singh take over the internet every time. Well, the gorgeous lady keeps on driving fans crazy whenever she performs on-stage. People go gaga whenever any Akshara Singh concert is announced and same happened recently when news of her performing in Samastipur on January 21st went viral.

The singer has apparently made a video to let people know that there is no such concert happening and that this is all a fake news spread by some people. Akshara took to her official social media handles to post the video and clear the confusion among fans. In the video, she can be seen telling her fans whoever have bought the ticket and whoever are planning to buy one that there she is part of no such show.

The Bhojpuri diva took the help of her public relations officer to inform people about it. Well, according to what reports say, there are many fake tickets been already sold and the fans who bought it are furious to know the same. On the same note, this is not the first time that this kind of fake news has been spread with fake tickets being sold, it has been done earlier too. A group of mischievous people had earlier done this about a show in Khagariya district of Bihar.

