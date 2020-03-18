Good news for Asim's fans, as the actor and rapper will soon be seen with the vulnerable singer DJ Snake and Chef Aazar in his next project.

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz who turned from chocolaty boy to young angry man, post the sow is bombarded with multiple Bollywood projects. Asim Riaz is currently basking in the success of the reality show as the young actor enjoys immense fan following. The Kashmiri model might have not won the show, but he has definitely won gold as he has bagged a project with D J Snake and Chef Aazar.

Asim Riaz recently released his first single with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez titled Mere titled Mere Angne Mein. Now he is gearing up for another romantic track with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana in Kalla Sohna Nai. Himanshi who also raised fame and named after being the wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 13, shared a video of Asim Riaz in which he is rapping a song. In the post Himansi tagged DJ Snake and Chef Aazar requesting for collaboration, and by fortune that even happened.

Talking about Asim dedication and passion towards his work, the actor do not had a day off after Bigg Boss 13 even amidst Corona virus outbreak. Chef Aazar recently tweeted that amid Corona virus there is no day off for them, Aazar and Asim. Sharing the same, he posted a screenshot of his Whatsapp conversation with Asim with the caption of Corona virus or not, no days off.

Meanwhile, the outburst of Corona virus in nation has made the government to declare shutting down most of the places which comprises of a large number of people like malls, schools, cinemas, colleges, gym and many more, similarly it is also announced that shooting has to be cancelled for the projects s it could be safe for the members as well and the beings around.

