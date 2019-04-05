No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Bollywood actor Soni Razdan's latest release No Fathers In Kashmir has hit the theatrical screens this Friday. The film, which showcases insurgency in Kashmir Valley, features child actors Zara Webb and Shivam Raina in prominent roles. As the film releases today, the film has received a mixed response from film critics.

Bollywood actor Soni Razdan, who previously essayed the role of Alia Bhatt’s mother in Raazi., is back on the big screen with her latest release No Fathers in Kashmir. As the name suggests, No Fathers in Kashmir is not an easy watch. Helmed by Oscar Nominated director Ashvin Kumar, No Fathers in Kashmir is a love story of two 16-year-olds in Kashmir valley, who are in search of their missing fathers. Along with Soni Razdan, the film also stars Zara Webb, Shivam Raina. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha and many more. As the film hits the screens today, i.e April 5, the final verdict of film critics in finally out.

In her review for DNA, Film critic Meena Iyer gave the film 3 stars and said that No Fathers in Kashmir presents a controversial viewpoint of Kashmir issue. While the film raises pertinent questions, the narrative is stretched out and often predictable. The film critic adds that No Father In Kashmir shows the cold face of the Indian Army at the borders.

Film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review for Indian Express has given the film 2.5 stars. In her review, the film critic has said that the film is a feature as the characters might be fictional but the key elements of the story are fact. It underlines the problems faced by the residents of Valley as urgent even if one has seen them before. She added that the kids leave the audience with a feeling of hope.

Ashvin Kumar's #NoFathersInKashmir is an important film on Kashmir that must be watched by all. Ashivn also essays an intriguing character as an https://t.co/u8O5td5E6H Webb is extraordinary n so is Shivam Raina.Soni Razdan comforts with her depth n Empathy. Don't miss it! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 3, 2019

A beautiful love story, both brave and moving. #NoFathersInKashmir is a story so relevant for our times. A must watch. Mama how amazing are you @Soni_Razdan, you make me soooo proud ❤ @ashvinkumar lots of love to you and the entire team!! — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 4, 2019

Samrudhi Ghosh in her review for India Today gave the film 3.5 stars. In her review, the film critic noted that No Fathers in Kashmir exploration of insurgency in Kashmir valley is praise-worthy. Despite having a short run time, the first half of the film seems stretched out. However, Debutants Zara Webb and Shivam Raina deliver heart-warming performances while the supporting cast including Soni Razdan is pitch-perfect.

Before No Fathers in Kashmir, Filmmaker Ashvin Kumar has delivered short films like Little Terrorist, Inshallah Kashmir and Dazed in Doon among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More