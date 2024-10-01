Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
'No Good Deed' Teaser: Lisa Kudrow Deals With Real Estate Chaos

Created by Liz Feldman, known for her work on 'Dead To Me', this highly anticipated show stars the beloved duo of Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano.

‘No Good Deed’ Teaser: Lisa Kudrow Deals With Real Estate Chaos

Get ready for a wild ride through the world of real estate and dark humour! Netflix has officially announced that its new half-hour dark comedy series, ‘No Good Deed’, will premiere on December 12.

Created by Liz Feldman, known for her work on ‘Dead To Me’, this highly anticipated show stars the beloved duo of Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano.

As per the teaser released by Netflix on its official social media handles, in ‘No Good Deed’, Kudrow and Romano take on the roles of Lydia and Paul, a couple looking to transition from an empty nest to a vibrant new chapter.

MUST READ | ‘GOAT’ OTT Release: Vijay’s Film To Premiere on This Platform After Theatrical Run

Their first step? Selling their stunning 1920s Spanish-style villa nestled in one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after neighbourhoods. But as they list their home, a fierce competition ignites among eager families, each convinced that this dream house will resolve their diverse struggles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

However, as Lydia and Paul soon discover, the house of their dreams is anything but perfect. They grapple with the dark and dangerous secrets hidden within their cherished abode, ultimately realising that confronting their past may be the only way to move forward.

The recently released teaser tantalisingly hints at the series’ mix of humour and suspense, setting the tone for the chaotic journey ahead.
Viewers are also introduced to an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, and Luke Wilson.

As per Deadline, guest stars include Matt Rogers, Kate Moennig, Chloe East, Rory Scovel, Wyatt Aubrey, Kevin Alves, and Linda Lavin, with Anna Maria Horsford also making an appearance.

Liz Feldman wears multiple hats on this project, serving as the creator, showrunner, director, and executive producer, with Silver Tree joining her in directing and producing, as per Deadline.

The executive production team also includes Christie Smith, Jessica Elbaum, and the ever-charismatic Will Ferrell from Gloria Sanchez Productions.

As December 12 approaches, audiences can expect a delightful blend of wit, charm, and intrigue in ‘No Good Deed’.

ALSO READ | Julia Roberts To Receive Honorary Cesar Award In Paris

(With inputs from ANI)

