Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre recently paid tribute to the iconic James Bond aesthetic in a series of striking Instagram photos. Just a day after the 2025 Oscars and the star-studded Vanity Fair afterparty, Taylor, 34, took to Instagram on Monday, March 3, to share elegant black-and-white images of herself and Pierre, 30.

“Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍,” the singer captioned the post, which was set to the song Take You Down by SZA.

Pierre also shared the same images on his Instagram page but opted to let the pictures speak for themselves by leaving the caption blank.

In the stunning photographs, Taylor and Pierre exuded James Bond-inspired elegance. The duo posed intimately, offering sultry expressions to the camera while leaning back-to-back. Their stylish looks and undeniable chemistry sparked conversation among fans.

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre Spotted at Oscars Afterparty

Both Taylor and Pierre were seen at Vanity Fair’s prestigious Oscars afterparty on Sunday, where they posed for pictures alongside actress Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts.

Rumors of a romance between Taylor and Pierre have been circulating for some time. The pair previously attended the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, where they were spotted seated together, engaged in deep conversation. That night, Pierre was honored with the prestigious Rising Star award.

Teyana Taylor’s Past Relationship with Iman Shumpert

While Pierre has kept his personal life largely private, Taylor has been open about her past marriage to NBA player Iman Shumpert. The former couple, who starred in VH1’s Teyana & Iman in 2018, announced their divorce in January 2023 after seven years of marriage.

Despite their split, Taylor reassured fans that she and Shumpert remain close friends and are committed co-parents to their two daughters, 9-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and 4-year-old Rue Rose Shumpert. In an Instagram post at the time, Taylor wrote:

“We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”

Aaron Pierre’s Rising Popularity as a Heartthrob

Although Pierre has been discreet about his romantic life, his rising status as a Hollywood heartthrob has not gone unnoticed. His Mufasa: The Lion King co-star Kelvin Harrison Jr. even poked fun at his newfound fame in a playful TikTok video.

In the clip, Harrison Jr. teased fans by saying, “I’m giving the people what they want,” before turning the camera to show Pierre casually scrolling on his phone, unaware of being filmed. When Pierre finally noticed, the two burst into laughter, with Harrison Jr. humorously captioning the post: “You’re welcome.”

With their undeniable chemistry and growing success, Taylor and Pierre’s latest appearance together has only fueled further speculation about their relationship. Whether they are simply friends or something more, fans will certainly be keeping a close watch on this dynamic duo.