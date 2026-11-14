No Marathi Dub For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Sparks Language Row; NCP Leader Questions Makers, Demands Statewide Re-Release

Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, has found itself in a new language row after a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader demanded to know the reason for no Marathi version of the movie. Babasaheb Patil, head of the Film and Cultural department of NCP in Maharashtra, has written to Namit Malhotra, the producer of the film, asking him to make it in Marathi.

List of Indian theatrical releases of Ramayana consists of five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Marathi, on the contrary, is not included into this list. Babasaheb Patil raised his doubts about such an approach and asked why not Marathi speakers of Maharashtra should have this chance?

Why Has The NCP Leader Demanded A Marathi Version Of Ramayana?

Patil’s letter to Namit Malhotra stressed the rich literary and cultural tradition associated with the Marathi language and opined that the language which has such a rich history of almost a thousand years should be acknowledged in an important cinematic adaptation of one of the Indian epics.

Moreover, Patil also made a reference to the status of Marathi as a Classical Language and said that omission of Marathi from the languages used in the film was an unfortunate thing. It was because, according to Patil, Maharashtra is one of the biggest theatre market in India and hence it is of great significance to have a Marathi version of the film.

In Which Languages Has Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Released?

The first instalment of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. Its Indian theatrical release lineup comprises:

Hindi

Tamil

Telugu

Kannada

Malayalam

Marathi is not included in these five versions, which has prompted Patil to seek a separate dubbed release for Maharashtra. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta, among others.

Have The Makers Responded To The Marathi Release Demand?

Until November 14, there has been no response from the movie’s producers regarding Patil’s request. There hasn’t been an official confirmation of the existence of a Marathi dubbed version or a new theatrical release in Maharashtra.

This demand has come after it is reported that the movie has already collected Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office within just nine days of its release. Whether the movie makers will give Marathi a thought is yet to be seen.

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