The 71st Cannes Film Festival will witness new changes announced by the director Thierry Fremaux. Eliminating morning screenings for the press and banning selfies on the red carpet is under the new plan as per the director's interview with Variety. Since taking photographs with a cell phone is not forbidden or banned, it remains unclear how the ban on selfies will be enforced by the Cannes staff.

A startling move is that according to the schedule, the practice of screening films in the morning for the press has been dropped and, critics and journalists will see the films in the same time as the guests, that is in the evening. On the matter of banning selfies on the red carpet, Fremaux said, “Some are protesting and commenting negatively but selfies didn’t exist 10 years ago, it’s obviously not the most important thing in the world. We go to Cannes to see movies, not to take selfies.”

Since taking photographs with a cell phone is not forbidden or banned, it remains unclear how the ban on selfies will be enforced by the Cannes staff, reported Variety. The huge film festival is kicking off on Tuesday. May 8. The official selection will be announced on April 12. The Cannes Festival, earlier known as the International Film Festival and is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France.

