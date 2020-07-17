Asking for a CBI inquiry into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty joined the chorus on Thursday. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai police are capable of handling the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ruling out the possibility of a CBI probe in the case.

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked the entire country.

Asking for a CBI inquiry into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty joined the chorus on Thursday.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai police are capable of handling the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ruling out the possibility of a CBI probe in the case.

A CBI inquiry would help bring justice to the case, although she has complete faith in the government, said Chakraborty. She demanded the inquiry to understand what pressures prompted Rajput to take the extreme step of suicide.

Chakraborty earlier requested the cybercrime cell to look into rape and murder threats she was receiving ever since Rajput’s death, with social media users blaming her for his suicide.

Sushant’s fans have been demanding a CBI probe into his death.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has also written a letter to the PM Narendra Modi and has demanded a CBI inquiry.

Anil Deshmukh said that he has the tweets and the campaign. He said that in the case, the angle of business rivalry was also examined by the police.

No foul play was suspected so far by Mumbai Police in relation to Sushant’s suicide, said Anil. Mumbai police were conducting a detailed inquiry into the actor’s death and also recording statements of people concerned. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed, he said.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai.

Sushant was suffering from depression, according to the reports.

