“No Nepotism In Bollywood!”: Rajpal Yadav Drops A Dramatic Truth Bomb, Says Bollywood Chooses Talent, Not Lineage

Actor Rajpal Yadav took a strong stand against the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. In an interview with ANI, the veteran actor said that while family connections might open the first door, only talent keeps you in the room. “There is no nepotism. I want to speak very honestly,” he said. Yadav listed names of industry legends who rose without filmy backgrounds. “Nepotism agar hota to Shah Rukh Khan sahab kaise hote… Rajpal Yadav kaise hote… Dharmendra sahab kaise hote?” he asked, naming icons like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever as examples of talent ruling over ties.

“Push Toh Milega, Patkhani Aapki Apni Hogi”: Rajpal Turns Philosopher

Rajpal Yadav said his journey into acting had no family influence. “In my family nobody asked me to join Bollywood or theatre,” he shared. He advised aspiring actors to listen to their inner calling, not just family legacy. “I can give a push, but the reversal you will face later, I can’t prevent that,” he said. Rajpal emphasized that no one in films or sports can secure success for another. According to him, what matters is self-belief, dedication, and the energy to stay in the game. “A good person inside you must say—you’re capable,” he said.

Rajpal explained that being born into a filmy family might help someone learn the ropes, but real success depends on audience love and divine will. “He must know what my father does. So, he will learn filmmaking… but whether he will taste success or not, has that energy or not… that is decided by the Almighty or the audience,” he said. He dismissed the nepotism claim outright, saying the crowd at the box office, not casting couches, writes the destiny of stars. According to him, stardom is earned on screen, not inherited through surnames.

“200 Relatives, Not One Star Yet!”: Rajpal’s Reality Check

Rajpal Yadav injected humor into the nepotism debate by revealing that despite being in the film industry for 38 years and having over 200 relatives, he couldn’t launch even one. “Main to ek ko bhi nahi karva paaya,” he said with a grin. He credited his own success to divine blessings and relentless effort. “Blessings apni apni… mehnat apni hai,” he added. Rajpal made his breakthrough with Jungle in 2000 and won hearts with comedic hits like Hungama, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He continues to prove that Bollywood rewards talent, not just ties or titles. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Rajpal Yadav: Talent, Timing, and Tinsel Town Triumph Rajpal Yadav stormed into Bollywood with raw talent and unshakable grit. He rose from theatre roots to steal the spotlight with his breakthrough in Jungle (2000). Audiences roared with laughter as he ruled comedies like Hungama, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag. With perfect timing and unmatched expressions, he turned side roles into show-stealers. Despite having no filmy background, Rajpal carved his name with sheer hard work. “Blessings apni apni… mehnat apni hai,” he says. For over two decades, he’s entertained with heart and hustle, proving that Bollywood crowns talent—not titles—with applause that echoes beyond the screen. (With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: CM Yogi Allocates ₹1700 Crore For Judicial Infrastructure In Uttar Pradesh