“No Nepotism In Bollywood!”: Rajpal Yadav Drops A Dramatic Truth Bomb, Says Bollywood Chooses Talent, Not Lineage

Actor Rajpal Yadav took a strong stand against the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. In an interview with ANI, the veteran actor said that while family connections might open the first door, only talent keeps you in the room. “There is no nepotism. I want to speak very honestly,” he said. Yadav listed names of industry legends who rose without filmy backgrounds. “Nepotism agar hota to Shah Rukh Khan sahab kaise hote… Rajpal Yadav kaise hote… Dharmendra sahab kaise hote?” he asked, naming icons like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever as examples of talent ruling over ties.
“Push Toh Milega, Patkhani Aapki Apni Hogi”: Rajpal Turns Philosopher
Rajpal Yadav said his journey into acting had no family influence. “In my family nobody asked me to join Bollywood or theatre,” he shared. He advised aspiring actors to listen to their inner calling, not just family legacy. “I can give a push, but the reversal you will face later, I can’t prevent that,” he said. Rajpal emphasized that no one in films or sports can secure success for another. According to him, what matters is self-belief, dedication, and the energy to stay in the game. “A good person inside you must say—you’re capable,” he said.
Rajpal explained that being born into a filmy family might help someone learn the ropes, but real success depends on audience love and divine will. “He must know what my father does. So, he will learn filmmaking… but whether he will taste success or not, has that energy or not… that is decided by the Almighty or the audience,” he said. He dismissed the nepotism claim outright, saying the crowd at the box office, not casting couches, writes the destiny of stars. According to him, stardom is earned on screen, not inherited through surnames.
“200 Relatives, Not One Star Yet!”: Rajpal’s Reality Check
