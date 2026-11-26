Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, the soon-to-release Netflix web series starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has found itself shrouded once again in uncertainty regarding its presence in India. As per media reports, the Central Government has apparently brought to notice the promise made by Netflix not to stream any film or series created in Pakistan, casting doubts over the streaming of Netflix’s new Pakistani production, set to be released on December 4.

As per reports, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made representations in this regard and has subsequently requested Netflix to keep in mind the promise that it made to the government in June 2025. This comes following the release of the series’ trailer at Karachi, where Fawad Khan expressed his excitement about the series being a defining point for the entertainment industry in Pakistan.

What Was Netflix’s 2025 Commitment To The Indian Government?

According to reports, in June 2025, Netflix apprised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that it has not released any content from Pakistan to the Indian audience. Now, the Ministry has instructed the company to continue with the same stand regarding the issue of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

The new reminder has come in the wake of the directive issued by the government on May 8, 2025. The government has directed the OTT platforms and media streaming companies to be careful while dealing with content coming from Pakistan. The instruction was given following the incident of terror attack in Pahalgam, India.

Will Fawad Khan’s ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ Release In India?

This series, featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir, will have its first episode aired on Netflix on December 4, 2026. This series, which is inspired by a novel written by a Pakistani author, Farhat Ishtiaq, is the first Netflix original series to be produced in Pakistan. The trailer of this series was launched at an event in Karachi on November 24.

Still, the question regarding its availability in India is yet to be answered. Netflix did not make it clear if it will release the series or not in India. The statement of the Centre has again raised the question about the previous commitment made by Netflix in June 2025. The statement alone cannot be taken as the news of cancellation of the series by Netflix or the order for its blocking.

What Did Fawad Khan Say At The Trailer Launch?

Speaking at the unveiling of the trailer in Karachi, Fawad Khan was proud of the venture, which gives him the chance to bring the story of Pakistan to the international market. Praising the movie as a win for Pakistan, he stressed the importance of getting a movie by Pakistani filmmakers to be seen internationally.

This comes against the backdrop of the series receiving much interest in India, where the possibility of its release has been raised for discussion due to the recent message from the Centre to Netflix. The movie is set to be launched on December 4, but whether it can be viewed in India is not clear yet.

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