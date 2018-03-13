After reports of Katrina Kaif being asked to re-shoot some of the action sequences in Thugs of Hindostan circulated on social media, YRF has clarified that no portion of the film is being re-shot with Katrina Kaif or any other actor. The official statement further requested everyone to refrain from any conjectures regarding the same. Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will hit the screens on November 7th, 2018.

Thugs of Hindostan, starring Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh, is one of the most anticipated films of 2018 and has kept all its fans on their toes with excitement. To do complete justice to the film as well as the expectations of fans, the stars are putting their best foot forward in every single scene, especially the action sequences. Recently, rumours were rife that Mr perfectionist Aamir has requested the makers to re-shoot some of the action sequences performed by Katrina Kaif. Slamming all the rumours circulating on social media, YRF has clarified in an official statement that no portion of the film is being re-shot with Katrina or anyone else.

In the statement, YRF said, “This is to clarify that the story carried by Mid-Day is completely untrue. No portions of our film Thugs Of Hindostan is being re-shot. Neither with Katrina nor with anyone else. Request everyone to refrain from any conjectures regarding the same.” Earlier, Katrina Kaif had also slammed the rumours of being insecure for getting less screen-time than her co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and said, “All this doesn’t matter. Let’s stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there’s none. Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this – whether it’s Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me. All of us are excited and working together.”

She further added, “It’s Aamir and Victor’s film and whatever information they want to reveal, at whatever time they feel is correct, I leave it to them. It’s entirely their call and that’s how the production house works. It’s too monotonous for me to try and add to the drama.” Directed and penned by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to hit the screens on November 7, 2018.

Check out behind-the-scenes of Katrina Kaif’s action sequences in Thugs of Hindostan:

