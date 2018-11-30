Isabelle Kaif Instagram photos: Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif was spotted at an event in a very beautiful blood-red lehenga, the photo was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page on Thursday, November 29. Her look was a classic example of Indo western look. The 32-year-old of beautiful diva has as many as 625k followers on her official Instagram page.

The beauty is seen flaunting her golden choker and earnings in this red outfit

Isabelle Kaif Instagram photos: Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif was spotted at an event in a very beautiful blood-red lehenga, the photo was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram page on Thursday, November 29. In the picture, the beautiful was seen in a shimmery red lehenga. She completed the look with really stunning gold jewellery and kept her hair open. Since the outfit was quite heavy, she used light make up with pink cheeks and lips.

The outfit seemed quite unique as she paired a red long skirt with mirrors on it along with a red crop top. She teamed it up with a familiar-looking duppata. Her look was a classic example of Indo western look. The 32-year-old of beautiful diva has as many as 625k followers on her official Instagram page.

In the below post, the beauty is seen flaunting her golden choker and earnings while she comfortably sits on the bed. The sun rays in the picture added more beauty to the picture as it can be framed as “sun-kissed post”

Here the beauty is seen in a navy blue floral flare dress. The picture depicts her boldness, which is entwined with natural beauty. The best part about this picture is her hairdo. She kept her hair messy with heavy curls.

