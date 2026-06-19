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Home > Entertainment News > No Relief For Salman Khan As Kala Hiran Case Gets Adjourned By Delhi HC

No Relief For Salman Khan As Kala Hiran Case Gets Adjourned By Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has denied Salman Khan immediate relief in his plea to block the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. With the hearing adjourned until July 1, the legal battle over the film’s alleged unauthorized depiction of the actor’s life and the 1998 poaching case continues.

Salman Khan Kala Hiran Case, Image Credits- X/@BeingSalmanKhan and @AmitJaniIND
Salman Khan Kala Hiran Case, Image Credits- X/@BeingSalmanKhan and @AmitJaniIND

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 18:13 IST

Salman Khan Case: The plea filed by actor Salman Khan to stop the screening of the upcoming movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been put on hold. The Delhi High Court refused to grant Salman Khan interim relief and has fixed a date for further hearing.

The vacation bench headed by Justice Madhu Jain directed the legal team of Salman Khan to furnish all relevant documents pertaining to the lawsuit. The matter is now slated for an elaborate discussion on July 1.

The Core Dispute: Unauthorized Depiction

The reason why Salman Khan has filed a petition before the court to ban the movie is that he believes that this is an unauthorized biography of him. According to the petition, this movie recreates the blackbuck poaching case of 1998 and the ongoing feud that Khan has with the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

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In the hearing, Senior Counsel Sandeep Sethi, who represents Khan, pointed out that the actor never gave any authorization for this film. The lawyers have pointed out that the filmmakers are using his name and identity for their personal gains in spite of the fact that his name is not mentioned in the movie.

The Filmmakers’ Defense

The lawyers representing the filmmakers refuted the case for seeking an immediate stay due to various procedural difficulties. They said that they had been provided with only partial documents on the case on Wednesday. Moreover, the team behind the film brought up some safety issues as well, as they said that they are being threatened by death with regard to the content of the film, and have made a report at the police station.

Producer Amit Jani has claimed that the film is not the biography of the actor. According to him, the film Kala Hiran revolves around the story of the whole Bishnoi community and its relationship with animals. Jani argued that the movie does not praise the person named Lawrence Bishnoi, nor does it make any derogatory remarks about Salman Khan. The story of the movie is based solely on publicly available facts.

Court’s Decision

Justice Madhu Jain rejected the request for an urgent interim injunction. The court has given the filmmakers enough time to answer to the charges because the case will be heard in July 1 before a normal bench. Another attempt by Khan’s lawyers for an early date of hearing was also turned down by the bench.

ALSO READ: Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row

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No Relief For Salman Khan As Kala Hiran Case Gets Adjourned By Delhi HC
Tags: delhi high courtKala Hiran Casesalman khan

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No Relief For Salman Khan As Kala Hiran Case Gets Adjourned By Delhi HC
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