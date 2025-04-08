‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

Home
Comedian Kunal Kamra found himself at the center of a heated online controversy after alleging that he had been removed from BookMyShow, one of India’s biggest online ticketing platforms. The situation sparked debate over artistic freedom, political pressure, and transparency in the entertainment industry.

Comedian Kunal Kamra found himself at the center of a heated online controversy after alleging that he had been removed from BookMyShow, one of India’s biggest online ticketing platforms. The situation sparked debate over artistic freedom, political pressure, and transparency in the entertainment industry.

Days after Kamra publicly asked BookMyShow to clarify whether he had been delisted from their website, the company finally responded. In a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), BookMyShow insisted it “doesn’t restrict any artist,” stressing that it remains neutral and operates strictly within Indian laws.

BookMyShow Explains Its Role

BookMyShow addressed Kamra’s concerns in a detailed public post, explaining that it only provides the technology and platform for selling tickets but does not decide which artists get listed or delisted.

“Our role is to provide a platform for ticket sales of live shows, and it is the decision of the organiser or the venue to list or delist their shows,” the company said. “Facts on our role have been misrepresented in the public domain.”

Essentially, BookMyShow suggested that the decision to take Kamra off the platform was made by event organisers or venues, not by the platform itself.

What Sparked the Controversy

The controversy took off after Kamra posted an open letter on X, asking BookMyShow to either officially delist him or provide data on his audience. This came after viral reports claimed the platform had removed his shows following his controversial comments targeting Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra had referred to Shinde using the word “gaddar” (traitor), a remark that didn’t sit well with political allies of the leader. Following this, Rahool Kanal, a youth leader from the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, reportedly asked BookMyShow not to offer Kamra a platform.

Within a day of Kanal’s request, Kamra’s shows vanished from BookMyShow’s portal.

Shiv Sena Leader Thanks BookMyShow for Taking Down Kamra

After Kamra’s shows disappeared from the site, Rahool Kanal went online to express his gratitude. In a post on X, he wrote, “Thank you for keeping your portal clean and keeping such artists out of the list of pure entertainment, because we all, being Mumbaikars, love and believe in every form of art but not personal agendas.”

Kanal’s reaction appeared to confirm the political pressure behind the move, adding more fuel to the already simmering debate over freedom of expression in India’s comedy scene.

Political Tensions and Past Incidents

The tension between Kamra and Shiv Sena leaders hasn’t been limited to just online spats. In fact, Rahool Kanal was one of 12 Shiv Sena members arrested for vandalising the Mumbai Habitat Centre in Khar, where Kamra had held a controversial stand-up show.

This isn’t the first time Kamra has faced backlash for his sharp political commentary. Known for mixing stand-up with satire and social critique, Kamra often walks the line between comedy and controversy. His criticism of political leaders and government policies has previously led to flight bans, legal threats, and venue cancellations.

In his open letter, Kamra wasn’t just looking for clarification — he also demanded transparency. He asked BookMyShow to either formally delist him or share audience analytics, hinting that he wanted to know whether the decision was politically motivated or based on business data.

While BookMyShow clarified its position as a neutral ticketing platform, it did not publicly share any data or directly confirm whether any organisers had chosen to drop Kamra due to political pressure.

