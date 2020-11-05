Bigg Boss 14: It had just been a week of Kavita Kaushik's wild card entry and she had to leave the game. But what made her short stay in BB house memorable and controversial was the ugly face-off between Kavita and supposedly friend, Eijaz Khan. The FIR star told media recently that they have never been friends as such there is nothing to be reconciled.

Bigg Boss 14: It had just been a week of Kavita Kaushik’s wild card entry and she had to leave the game. The FIR fame actor was evicted in the latest owing to low audience votes. But what made her short stay in BB house memorable and controversial was the ugly face-off between Kavita and supposedly friend, Eijaz Khan. The fight between the duo made quite a few headlines with viewers and Television industry picking their own sides. Many have slammed Kavita over her choice of words and personal attacks on Eijaz Khan.

After she was asked to evict the house, Eijaz Khan had come forward to hug her before she leaves but Kavita chose to simply ignore him. In the latest interview post her eviction, Kavita told to media that they have never been friends as such there is nothing to be reconciled. She further added how she was tired of clarifying that the actors met only three times post a TV show.

Kavita mentioned that recently, she and her husband wanted to do something for dogs and Eijaz Khan was familiar with a dog shelter and they had just made him a call to know about it. Recently a picture had gone viral showing both in a party when Kavita had denied having any personal relations or friendship with him. Kavita maintained that apart from a few telephonic conversations during lockdown they had no other such freindship.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Nov 5 preview: Jasmin Bhasin attacks Pavitra Punia for talking to Aly Goni; Pavitra calls her possessive

Also Read: Karva Chauth 2020: Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre and others stun in ethnic

The fight between two might just carry on after the show ends as well. Eijaz Khan was seen very excited to know Kavita is entering the house but definitely, Bigg Boss house just altered their whole friendship dynamics.