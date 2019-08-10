Director of the popular web show Sacred Games recently revealed about directing the season 3. He said there could be a third season if something comes up. The Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer will release online on August 15, 2019.

The much-anticipated Netflix web show Sacred Games season 2 is all set to release on August 15, 2019. The show features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles and Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi and others in supporting roles. It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap under the banner of Phantom Films.

As per reports, director of the show Vikramaditya revealed in an interview that Scared games will have no season 3 but if everything goes well they’ll make something up. Sacred Games is an action thriller based on a Vikram Chandra’s novel published in 2006. The show is facing the same problem as the famous HBO web series Game Of Thrones faced. It was also based on a book and directors decided to change the end of the show.

Motwane said they have re-created a lot of scenes in the web show which are completely different from the book. He gave the example of Kalki Koechlin’s character, which is a brand new creation in the show. Saif Ali Khan told in an interview that there will be no season 3 of the show but he’s not sure if the makers want to extend it.

Director Vikramaditya was surprised after the show became a big hit. He said he was ambitious about the success of the show and tries all the possible ways to make it happen. Interested viewers can watch the show online on Netflix on Independence day. Sacred Games season one was a big hit. It got positive reviews from fans and now it has been in the news since the trailer was released. Fans are highly excited to watch the new season.

