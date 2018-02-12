Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Pari actress Anushka Sharma also known as Virushska will not be sipping coffee together (as a newlywed couple) on the Bollywood's prestige show Koffee With Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. After news of the newly-wed celebrity couple to feature in the Karan Johar talk show as the curtain raiser of his upcoming season, jubilant fans of Virushka were excited to witness the debut of the adorable couple on television after tying the knot in Tuscany, Italy last year. The official spokesperson of Anushka Sharma revealed that there is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee with Karan.

"There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee with Karan,” Anushka’s spokesperson said

Ending the speculations once and for all, the news of Virushka not fancying Karan Johar's Rapid fire segment for the epic gift hamper or the Kofee Quiz in the upcoming season of the talk show is said to have confirmed by Anushka Sharma's official spokesperson. Dissolving all the rumours on Virushka's behalf, the spokesperson addressed everyone living in the falsehood and banking on the rumours about the Pari actress and Team India skipper appearing for Karan Johar's talk show. "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee with Karan," Anushka's spokesperson was quoted as saying, reports ANI.

“Request you to please refrain from any such conjecture,” the spokesperson added. Karan Johar’s talk show is famously known for grabbing attention through controversial statements made by Bollywood celebrities. While Kohli is still yet to grace the KJO’s talk show, her partner Anushka made her presence felt last year as the Pari actress was tagged along with Tiger Zinda Hai star Katrina Kaif.