Malala recently clicked pictures holding a sanitary pad with Twinkle Khanna and the team of PadMan at the Oxford Union, the world’s most prestigious debating society which triggered people on the internet who were not really pleased to see Malala supporting an Indian film and holding a pad. Akshay Kumar’s PadMan is will release on Feburary 9, 2018 after it was shifted from the initial release of January 25, 2018.

In today’s time, people are triggered by the smallest of gestures made in a different direction, which is what happened when Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said good things about Akshay Kumar’s film PadMan which based on menstrual hygiene. The movie which is now set to release on February 9, 2018, recently became the first Bollywood film to be shown at The Oxford Union, the world’s most prestigious debating society. Malala and PadMan’s producer Twinkle Khanna had a great interaction before Twinkle’s speech.

Malala said that the film will manage to impart an “inspiring” message. Before Twinkle Khanna began her speech, Malala said, “I’m really excited to see the film PadMan… because the message behind the film is truly inspiring”. Malala even clicked pictures holding a Sanitary pad with Twinkle Khanna and the team of PadMan which triggered people on the internet who were not really pleased to see Malala supporting an Indian film and holding a pad. Yes, this is what irked the Twitterati and they started slamming the Pakistani child activist.

After a Movie on Toilet, Next thing we'll witness from Bollywood are Pads.

But the best part is that a Nobel laureate is meant for advertising Pads now.

I think all those holding Pads should've wore it instead for better promotion.#Padman#Malala pic.twitter.com/WaPBXan8Ro — Hsn Khn (@A_NervousSystem) January 19, 2018

#Malala ( @Malala ) you have done nothing for Pakistan.If you are really loyal to your country then come to Pakistan and promote our values ,films and education.There is also big universities in our Pakistan. Be brave and face us. — M Hanzala Tayyab MHT (@OfficialHanzala) January 19, 2018

WTF Nobel award winner MALALA promoting Akshay Kumar movie PADMAN with Twinkle khanna… sharam magar tm ko aati nahi#Malala #AkshayKumar #PadMan #india pic.twitter.com/XHiHrMetnH — Sultan Mehmood Khan (@smk_77) January 20, 2018

What a efforts of education by malala…

😡😡😤😠😠😠😤😤😤😤

supporting Indian movie #padman pic.twitter.com/D9Ru8CZuoC — Humaima Malik (@HumaimaMalik162) January 19, 2018

While most of them were condemning Malala for supporting an Indian film being a Pakistani and not doing much for her own country, many came out in her support and slammed those who were spreading negative views. Akshay Kumar’s PadMan which is based on a true story was earlier slated to release alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on January 25 but was recently shifted after Bhansali requested Akshay Kumar and he decided to show solidarity to the troubles Padmaavat had already faced.