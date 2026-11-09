‘Nobody Can Ever Separate Us’: Sunita Ahuja Hopes To Reunite With Govinda Amid Marital Trouble; Here’s What She Said

Sunita Ahuja has expressed hope that she and Govinda will find their way back to happier times, despite the public speculation surrounding their marriage. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor’s wife spoke about their nearly four-decade-long relationship, recalled their Diwali traditions and said she believes nobody can separate them. Sunita remembered how Govinda would bring home gold and other gifts during Diwali. She said they would often go shopping together with their daughter, Tina, to buy jewellery with the money and gifts received during the festive season.

“Earlier Govinda used to buy me gold, give gifts. We would go shopping for all the shagun we got from him. Sometimes he would even take me and Tina to buy jewellery. Those days would come again soon, and we would go jewellery shopping together,” she told Pinkvilla.

Her remarks come amid renewed attention on the couple’s relationship, following Sunita’s earlier comments about Govinda’s alleged association with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About Reuniting With Govinda?

Sunita sounded optimistic when asked about the possibility of seeing her family together again. She acknowledged that the couple was going through a difficult period but maintained that their long relationship would endure.

“Of course, we will see; why won’t we? Right now, the time isn’t in our favour, and you can’t fight time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage; why won’t it sustain? It’s fine; he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work, but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime,” she said.

She added that she had left the future of their relationship to God and hoped that whatever was right for both of them would happen. Sunita also recalled Govinda calling her the ghar ki laxmi, or the person who brings prosperity and good fortune to the family. Describing him as her childhood love, she said she would continue to stand by him.

What Is The Controversy Between Govinda, Sunita Ahuja And Komal Rani?

The couple’s marriage has remained in the news amid reports of differences and speculation about Govinda’s alleged relationship with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star in Roopa. Sunita has made several public remarks about the situation, including claiming that Govinda and Komal were planning to get married. Govinda’s manager has denied the suggestion that the actor intended to marry again.

The controversy intensified in September when Govinda and Komal were spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, while Sunita visited the same place separately. Sunita subsequently referred to Govinda as Komal’s “sugar daddy”. Komal later responded through a series of Instagram Stories without directly naming either of them, questioning the claims and objecting to being drawn into the couple’s marital dispute. Komal also made allegations about Sunita’s conduct towards Govinda. These remain her claims and have not been independently established.

Did Sunita Ahuja File For Divorce From Govinda?

Rumours concerning the separation gained momentum after the reports that Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024, claiming adultery and cruelty. In February 2025, Govinda’s attorney confirmed the filing but added that the couple had sorted out all their problems and were together. Sunita had withdrawn the divorce application in August 2026. The manager of Govinda also claimed that the couple had not separated.

Amid all these public debates and rumors, the latest statement from Sunita indicates that she is optimistic about their future together. She mentioned that she was busy with her career while leaving the rest in the hands of God.

Sunita Ahuja To Make Her Bollywood Debut

Apart from the talks about her marriage, Sunita is also getting ready for her debut in Bollywood. In the coming movie which is being directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, she will portray the part of Yashvardhan Ahuja’s mother. The other cast members in this movie include Nitanshi Goel and the movie is due to release in 2027.

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