Fanney Khan star Anil Kapoor in an interview was noted saying that people won't watch his biopic as it will boring. The versatile Bollywood actor has never been in any controversy. The 61-year-old producer started his career in 1979 with Umesh Mehra's Hamare Tumhare. The actor was last seen in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. The movie was released on August 3, this year.

Versatile actor Anil Kapoor was noted saying that a biopic on his would be too boring as he was never a part of any controversy. Fanney Khan star claims that no one will watch his biopic. The superstar further revealed that he did Indian movies only for money but later regretted. The actor was shocked to know that he couldn’t clear the Film and Television Institute of India written examination. He was confused by the connection between written and acting.

Talking about Anil’s upcoming movie, the actor is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming comedy thriller Total Dhamaal. Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Niharixa Raizada, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Dutt starrer Indra Kumar directorial, will hit the theatres December 7, this year. Made under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Maruti International, Fox Star Studios, Pen India Limited and Mangl Murti Films, Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the Dhamaal film series. The star studded movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Sameer Anand, Ashok Thakeria, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Fox Star Studios, Jayantilal Gada and Sangeeta Ahir.

The star will next share the screens with his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for the first time. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will star Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra and Madhumalti Kapoor. Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie is bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and made under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The love saga will hit the theatres on February 1, 2019.

