Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth

Nooru Saami, a gritty family drama by director Sasi, seems to have got things right at the local ticket counters. While the film managed a restrained opening day start during the initial Friday showings, the movie went on to reap the fruits of good audience word-of-mouth as well as favourable critic reviews to notch a whopping 62.7% increase on its first Saturday.

As per the data compiled by theatrical analyst Sacnilk, the emotional storyline of the film struck the right chords among evening multiplex audiences, thereby aiding the film in making considerable progress during the weekend.

How much did Nooru Saami collect on its second day?

Coming off an opening day that was quite shy in collecting only ₹75 lakh net in India, Nooru Saami got back into the groove on Day 2 by taking home approximately ₹1.22 crore net. With this successful performance on the Saturday, the two-day net collection for the film stands at about ₹1.97 crore.

From the localized gross numbers, it appears that the movie has been extremely efficient in terms of collection for its relatively small release. With its total domestic gross reaching ₹1.39 crore on Saturday, the two-day India gross of the film stands at about ₹2.26 crore. The movie is essentially a content-based regional movie and hence the trading community feels that with a good follow-up on Sunday, the movie will easily cross the ₹3.50 crore worldwide gross mark before its Monday debut.

Which territories recorded the highest theatre occupancy?

With a total number of 1,042 active shows in the country, the Tamil version of the movie enjoyed a very encouraging average Saturday occupancy of 24.16%. This reflected the usual course taken by a movie that is driven mostly by word of mouth as the audience turnout was more on the later part of the day. The occupancy began in the morning shows at a modest 7.31% but grew to 15.46% in the afternoon and then made its peak during the evening (22.00%) and prime time shows at 22.85%.

By region, the main centres of operation were in urban centres in Tamil Nadu:

Chennai: Leading in the state charts with a strong 28.5% average occupancy.

Coimbatore: Coming next with an encouraging 25.3% attendance that exhibited tremendous strength in family areas.

Trichy & Madurai: Also enjoying consistent momentum with an occupancy rate of 21.7% and 18.5% respectively.

Why is Sasi’s directorial reunion drawing critical praise?

The remarkable success among audiences is closely associated with the unique framing of the film through its director. Notably, the movie marks another remarkable collaboration between director Sasi and actor-producer Vijay Antony, which took place nine years since their successful 2016 release of the blockbuster Pichaikkaran.

The plot of the film focuses on Selvi, skilfully portrayed by Swasika, a single widow with two sons Bhaskar and Vivek, whom she brought up alone in a traditional village community. The dramatic action starts when Selvi shows an unusual wish to marry again, but receives immediate opposition from her adult children.

Sasi has been greatly praised by critics for the way he managed to avoid typical rural family dramas elements such as screaming, intense revenge plots, or honor killing scenes, and keep the narration natural. It is noteworthy that Swasika plays the emotional role of the film in a remarkable manner, receiving an award nomination. In addition, Vijay Antony appears in the movie in the role of the sugarcane worker Ezhumalai in the end of the film. Moreover, Ajay Dhishan and Balaji Sakthivel perform quite well in this film.

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