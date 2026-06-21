LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth

Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth

Director Sasi’s Nooru Saami, starring Swasika and Vijay Antony, witnessed a spectacular 62.7% jump on its first Saturday. The emotional family drama collected ₹1.22 crore net on Day 2, taking its two-day domestic net total to ₹1.97 crore and bringing its India gross to ₹2.26 crore.

Nooru Sami Movie, Image credits- IMDb
Nooru Sami Movie, Image credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 13:11 IST

Nooru Saami, a gritty family drama by director Sasi, seems to have got things right at the local ticket counters. While the film managed a restrained opening day start during the initial Friday showings, the movie went on to reap the fruits of good audience word-of-mouth as well as favourable critic reviews to notch a whopping 62.7% increase on its first Saturday.

As per the data compiled by theatrical analyst Sacnilk, the emotional storyline of the film struck the right chords among evening multiplex audiences, thereby aiding the film in making considerable progress during the weekend.

How much did Nooru Saami collect on its second day?

Coming off an opening day that was quite shy in collecting only ₹75 lakh net in India, Nooru Saami got back into the groove on Day 2 by taking home approximately ₹1.22 crore net. With this successful performance on the Saturday, the two-day net collection for the film stands at about ₹1.97 crore.

You Might Be Interested In

From the localized gross numbers, it appears that the movie has been extremely efficient in terms of collection for its relatively small release. With its total domestic gross reaching ₹1.39 crore on Saturday, the two-day India gross of the film stands at about ₹2.26 crore. The movie is essentially a content-based regional movie and hence the trading community feels that with a good follow-up on Sunday, the movie will easily cross the ₹3.50 crore worldwide gross mark before its Monday debut.

Which territories recorded the highest theatre occupancy?

With a total number of 1,042 active shows in the country, the Tamil version of the movie enjoyed a very encouraging average Saturday occupancy of 24.16%. This reflected the usual course taken by a movie that is driven mostly by word of mouth as the audience turnout was more on the later part of the day. The occupancy began in the morning shows at a modest 7.31% but grew to 15.46% in the afternoon and then made its peak during the evening (22.00%) and prime time shows at 22.85%.

By region, the main centres of operation were in urban centres in Tamil Nadu:

  • Chennai: Leading in the state charts with a strong 28.5% average occupancy.

  • Coimbatore: Coming next with an encouraging 25.3% attendance that exhibited tremendous strength in family areas.

  • Trichy & Madurai: Also enjoying consistent momentum with an occupancy rate of 21.7% and 18.5% respectively.

Why is Sasi’s directorial reunion drawing critical praise?

The remarkable success among audiences is closely associated with the unique framing of the film through its director. Notably, the movie marks another remarkable collaboration between director Sasi and actor-producer Vijay Antony, which took place nine years since their successful 2016 release of the blockbuster Pichaikkaran.

The plot of the film focuses on Selvi, skilfully portrayed by Swasika, a single widow with two sons Bhaskar and Vivek, whom she brought up alone in a traditional village community. The dramatic action starts when Selvi shows an unusual wish to marry again, but receives immediate opposition from her adult children.

Sasi has been greatly praised by critics for the way he managed to avoid typical rural family dramas elements such as screaming, intense revenge plots, or honor killing scenes, and keep the narration natural. It is noteworthy that Swasika plays the emotional role of the film in a remarkable manner, receiving an award nomination. In addition, Vijay Antony appears in the movie in the role of the sugarcane worker Ezhumalai in the end of the film. Moreover, Ajay Dhishan and Balaji Sakthivel perform quite well in this film.

ALSO READ: World Music Day 2026: 10 Best 90s Bollywood Songs That Remain Timeless

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth
Tags: Box Office CollectionsNooru SaamiSasiSwasika

RELATED News

World Music Day 2026: 10 Best 90s Bollywood Songs That Remain Timeless

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Donald Trump Impersonator’s Roast of Alia Bhatt Becomes Samay Raina’s Show’s Biggest Highlight

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha's Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 2 Days

Who Is Pooja Chopra? The Miss India Winner Whose Life Story Began With Rejection and Ended in Remarkable Success — Why Is She Trending Now?

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: When And Where To Watch In India — Here's All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Covid Making Comeback In Mumbai? Why H1N1, RSV And Viral Infections Are Rising Before Monsoon

YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’ | Watch Viral Video

Gurugram Road Rage: Two Students Arrested After Driver Assault

When Is 6G Coming In India?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up

Shashi Tharoor-Congress Rift Explained: What He Said On PM Modi, Trump Meeting And Why Party Reacted

Instagram Expands Originality Rules

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: When And Where To Watch In India — Here's All You Need To Know

Delhi Parking Dispute Turns Tragic: Woman Killed, Husband Injured

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 17: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Film Gets Weekend Push, Nears Rs 330 Crore Mark

Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth
Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth
Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth
Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth

QUICK LINKS